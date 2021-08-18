Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

German Marquez stellar on both sides of the ball as Rockies beat Padres

By Patrick Saunders
Daily Camera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe madness just kept coming Tuesday night at Coors Field, where the Rockies socked it to the faltering Padres again with a 7-3 win. Rockies starter German Marquez, who felt sick most of the day, still managed to take a one-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up three home runs in four at-bats as the Padres cut the lead to 4-3. One of the homers was an inside-the-park job by Jake Cronenthworth.

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Weathers
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Bud Black
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Rockies#Fernando Tatis#German#The National League#Coors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

2021-22 MLB free agent power rankings

Much has changed since our last installment of these rankings back on June 10th. Six players signed extensions in lieu of free agency, none beyond Lance Lynn’s two-year, $38M deal with the White Sox. Trevor Bauer has been removed from the rankings, as he remains on paid administrative leave after being accused of sexual assault.
MLBfantasypros.com

German Marquez posts worst outing of last two months

Rockies starter German Marquez had his third-worst outing of the season against the Giants on Thursday. The talented 26-year-old allowed a whopping seven runs over four innings of work. His final line included seven hits, zero walks, six strikeouts, and the loss as Colorado ultimately fell to San Francisco by a score of 7-0.
Sportsgaslampball.com

Padres vs. Rockies - 8/16/2021

San Diego Padres (67-53) at Colorado Rockies (52-66), August 16, 2021, 5:40 p.m. PST. Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-5, 4.72 ERA) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute change) Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. (RF) Adam Frazier (2B) Manny Machado (3B) Jake Cronenworth (SS) Austin Nola (C)
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Cron homers with one out in 9th, Rockies beat Padres 6-5

C.J. Cron hit a solo homer in the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night. It was Cron’s 20th homer of the season and came with one out off of Daniel Hudson (4-2). “A guy that’s been swinging the...
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKIES ESCAPE PADRES' RALLY

August 17, 2021 (Denver) - Last night’s loss was just as heartbreaking as the no-hitter because THE PADRES ACTUALLY SCORED!! Oh well, on to game two. Matt Strahm started against German Marquez for Colorado. Tonight started pretty much the same way as last night. Connor Joe scored in the first...
MLBarcamax.com

Rockies complete sweep of Padres; Arrieta injures hamstring

DENVER — The Padres fought back and then faded. Thus continued their fade in the National League West and, potentially, the playoff picture. The Colorado Rockies' 7-5 victory Wednesday afternoon left the Padres 1-6 on a road trip in which they played the two bottom dwellers in the National League West.
MLBchatsports.com

Giants blast German Marquez, again, and Rockies are shut out, again

The San Francisco Giants are German Marquez’s kryptonite. How else do you explain the Giants’ ongoing domination of the Rockies’ best right-hander?. Thursday night, San Francisco scored six runs off Marquez in the fourth inning en route to a 7-0 victory at Oracle Park. Marquez’s final line: seven runs allowed on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

In debut with Padres, Jake Arrieta ready for Rockies

Jake Arrieta walked off the mound at Coors Field two weeks ago thinking it was his last time pitching in Denver’s thin air. He was knocked around by the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 5, giving up four runs on nine hits in just four innings for the Chicago Cubs. But in a twist, the former Cy Young Award winner will be back on the hill in Denver when he makes his San Diego Padres debut on Wednesday.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gonzalez expected to start as Rockies host the Padres

San Diego Padres (67-55, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-66, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Jake Arrieta (5-11, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -107, Padres -110; over/under is 14 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBdallassun.com

Rockies finish sweep of skidding Padres

Trevor Story and Dom Nunez homered, Garrett Hampson had three hits, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 in Denver on Wednesday. C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon had two hits each for the Rockies, who swept the three games from the Padres. Colorado has won seven straight home games against San Diego.
MLBNBC San Diego

Offensive Outburst Not Enough – Marquez, Rockies Top Padres

Germán Márquez pitched into the seventh inning and helped himself with two hits and two RBIs as the Colorado Rockies overcame three home runs by San Diego and beat the Padres 7-3 on Tuesday night. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies. The Padres got solo homers in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Elias Diaz on Rockies' bench versus Padres

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jake Arrieta and the San Diego Padres. Diaz is grabbing a breather after starting the last two games and four of the last five for Colorado. Dom Nunez is catching for Chi Chi Gonzalez and hitting eighth.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 5, Padres 2: The AJ Pollock Game

—— Julio Urias came off the IL after being hit on the calf in his last start, and he performed impressively and allayed any fears about the calf impacting his performance. He looked dominant from the outset, retiring the first nine batters in a row on 42 pitches. The 4th started off with a walk, the first baserunner he allowed, but he rebounded with a strikeout. The next at-bat proved pivotal as Manny Machado ambushed a first-pitch curve, smashing it to deep left where Pollock was waiting. Well, after getting clowned on before for not even getting off the ground on a previous robbery attempt, he got way into the stands to rob a two-run homer from Machado and keep them off the board.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa is officially not returning next season

Carlos Correa officially announces that this is his final season with the Houston Astros. In a recent article from The Athletic (subscription needed), the publication discussed the cheating scandal with Houston Astros‘ players, as Carlos Correa’s identifies the 2021 season as his last with the Astros. While being a fan speculation for quite sometime, Correa’s extension was met during the past offseason, leaving him a free agent come the end of the ’21 season.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy