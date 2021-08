I’ve always loved climbing vines and trees growing on the walls and fences of older homes in some of the historic districts in our town and others I’ve visited throughout the years. It really piqued my interest once I began my journey of becoming a master gardener. This unique horticultural art form is called espalier, (pronounced ess-PAL-yay) is to train trees, shrubs and vines on a frame so they grow into a flat plane. The Romans originated the technique in courtyards and medieval castles where space was restricted, and medieval Europeans refined it into an art as they trained fruit trees to grow against cloister walls. With garden spaces becoming smaller around urban and suburban homes. I happy to say the espalier is enjoying a revival.