Athletics All-Star RHP Chris Bassitt struck in head by liner
Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt left the Athletics' Tuesday game against the host Chicago White Sox in the second inning after being struck in the head by a line drive. A's manager Bob Melvin said postgame, "Bass is conscious. He was the entire time. We don't think the eye is a problem at this point. It felt like it was below it. He's got some cuts. They had to do some stitches. He's in a scan and we'll know more about potential fractures tomorrow or later tonight."www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
Comments / 0