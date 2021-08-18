Studio Acting Conservatory celebrates new home with open house August 28

Kayla Lewis of Dublin Home Store cuts a ribbon Friday to kick off the store’s Grand Opening celebration being held this weekend. The fun got underway Friday with the ribbon cutting and refreshments. Saturday, the store will be hosting Space Rabbit Coffee from noon to 4 p.m. Besides the festivities, there are loads of Grand Opening weekend sales on items such as in-stock rugs (20 % off), in-stock poufs, ottomans, pillows and blankets (20% off), in-stock side chairs (15% off), in-stock 100% cowhide leather couches and chairs (10% off), in-stock bedroom suites and pieces (10% off) and in-stock stools, kitchen carts and vanities (20% off). Dublin and Pulaski County business and government officials and others participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony, which was sponsored by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. Dublin Home Store is located across from the Dublin Police Department at 112 Trade Circle, Dublin. (Mike Williams photo)
