Studio Acting Conservatory celebrates new home with open house August 28

Clary Gardens celebrated its 20th anniversary with an open house event in their new pavilion on Aug. 12. Executive Director Jandi Adams said they were really excited to show everyone the pavilion and what they have accomplished over the last 20 years. “I think we’ve done a lot, especially in the last five to 10 years.” Adams said the Story Walk is bringing families often and many are rushing to read the book on display now, as the book will change to week of Aug. 16 to one about scarecrows to go along with the Clary Gardens’ Scarecrow Walk.