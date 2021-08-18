Cancel
Pendleton, IN

PH high and middle schools now virtual due to COVID-19

Washington Times-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON — Starting Thursday, Pendleton Heights' high school and middle school will go all-virtual because of a spike in the number of students testing positive for COVID-19. Officials hope to bring students back to in-person instruction Aug. 30, said South Madison Community Schools Superintendent Mark Hall. He said the district would have gone virtual Monday because of the spread of COVID-19 in Madison County, but officials decided to go ahead and make the temporary change earlier.

www.washtimesherald.com

