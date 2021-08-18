Cancel
Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty to 2019 DUI Charges and Will Spend 48 Hours in Alternative Facility

By Tomás Mier
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Hunt has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. On Wednesday, the 36-year-old country singer — who was indicted following a 2019 DUI arrest — pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his arrest, The Tennessean reported. After being originally sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail,...

people.com

Sam Hunt
#Dui#Alcohol Education#Odor#Tennessean#Hits Daily Double#Uber
