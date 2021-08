Only six players in NFL history completed at least 60 percent of their passes in 13-straight seasons. Five of them are obvious ? Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady. But the sixth? That’d be former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, who was the first to accomplish the feat between 1995 and 2007. Johnson reached two Pro Bowls in his career ? one with the Washington Redskins and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ? and helped lead the Bucs to victory in Super Bowl XXXVII alongside head coach Jon Gruden.