Space Invaders Invincible Collection Review: The Ultimate Invasion (Switch)

Shoot your way through this grand adventure. With as many games as are out there now, it sometimes seems like every idea has been done before. So many seem like iterations on the same formula. Sometimes however, a game comes along that fuses two of those ideas and creates something that feels new and really fresh. Trigger Witch takes the frequently used formula of a twin-stick shooter and turns it on its head by applying that gameplay to a big, sweeping adventure game. You play as a witch who’s part of an order that specializes in firearms and goes on a quest to save the world, reminiscent of a classic Zelda game. The journey takes place across a massive world with a number of dungeon-like areas full of enemies to kill and keys to find.