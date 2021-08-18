Cancel
Senior center events in August

By Jurri Schenck
 5 days ago

The Senior Center is holding two major events for the month of August. On Saturday, August 21, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. they will have the Non Sponsored Poker Chip Run. Pre-register now or from 9:30-10 a.m. prior to departure that day. Leaving the Senior Center at 10 a.m. Each entry is $10.

