Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hot Springs County, WY

Hot Springs County Fair Results

By Jurri Schenck
thermopir.com
 5 days ago

Results have been released for small animal shows, static and FFA, shooting sports and open class building exhibits from Hot Springs County Fair held last week. American: Cockerel; Male fowl, less than one year old – Brayden Jones, Samuel Johnson. American: Pul...

www.thermopir.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hot Springs County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Poultry#Shooting Sports#Animals#Hot Springs County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy