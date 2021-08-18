Longbella leads local finishers at Wisconsin State Open

Thomas Longbella led the contingent of local golfers at the Wisconsin State Open with a 16th-place finish on Wednesday.

The Chippewa Falls native soared up the leaderboard after carding a 72 in the final round at Blackwolf Run in Kohler. He moved up 24 spots to tie for 16th, finishing the tournament at 2-over.

Longbella closed with back-to-back birdies on the final two holes, capping off a back nine which featured four birdies.

Eau Claire’s Ryan Isaacson was close behind. The former Old Abe and Blugold tied for 20th at 3-over. He shot a 72 on Wednesday, matching his opening performance for his best round of the tournament.

Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach finished 4-over and in a tie for 24th. He shot a 77 in the final round.

Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan wrapped up the tournament in a tie for 44th. He ended with a 77 on Wednesday and finished at 11-over. He finished on a high note, with two birdies across the final three holes.

Harrison Ott, a Brookfield native who golfs collegiately at Vanderbilt, won the championship with an 11-under. A 62 on the final day clinched him the title. It was the best round posted by anybody across four days.