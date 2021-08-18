Cancel
Environment

Gusty storms and tropical downpours possible through tonight

By Dan Skeldon
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

With a tropical air mass in place and the leftovers of Tropical Storm Fred sliding through Pennsylvania tonight, we're watching for the potential both for a few gusty thunderstorms capable of producing a few tornadoes as well as some tropical downpours and localized flooding. Chances for both will be highest from the Lehigh Valley points north and west, closer to the track of the low pressure that was once Fred. Once that departs, we're back to some hazy and humid weather the rest of the week. While it will be warm and feel even more so given the high humidity levels, we will manage to keep the 90° heat away for the foreseeable future. Instead, it's a string of seasonably warm days in the mid 80s as we remain hopelessly humid straight into early next week. We'll watch the daily chance for a shower, downpour, or thunderstorm given the high humidity, but each day likely turns out more dry than wet. We'll also watch Henri, a tropical system that will likely be spinning off the East Coast this weekend, likely bringing waves and rip currents to the Jersey and Delaware beaches. Parts of New England may have to be on the lookout for more direct impacts, but we should be in the clear.

