Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Santi Aldama and Usman Garuba: History of two ways to get to the NBA

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanti Aldama (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 2001) was born the same year in which the history of the Gasol family began in Memphis. He should not surprise him to confess not having seen Pau on his day to play with the Grizzlies. If perhaps, open a crack in the self-esteem of those who did see it and are still considered young. Aldama represents next to Usman Garuba (Madrid, 2002) The new wave of Spanish basketball, which for the first time since 2009 had two players selected in the first round of the NBA draft.

www.dailynewsen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Santi Aldama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Spanish#European#Azuqueca#Real Madrid#Loyola Maryland#The University League#The Houston Rockets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Jeanie Buss not a fan of Play-In tournament

Why she doesn’t like the Play-In playoff format: Jeanie Buss: “I obviously see the excitement of it. If we would have lost two games, we wouldn’t have been in the playoffs at all. And that’s, that’s a tough pill to swallow. When you’ve been in the top eight for the entire season. You never dropped out of the playoff position. But yet, you know, you can lose two games, and that’s what happened to Golden State, they were at the eighth spot, and then they ended up losing to us and then to Memphis and they didn’t make it in the playoffs. I could see where it’s kind of fun for one game, but I don’t want to diminish what happens in the regular season. They like to say that it combats tanking and I think tanking would be best served by losing draft picks, something that hurts the basketball department as opposed to a financial punishment, right? Because the general manager’s job is based on wins and losses. The general manager’s job isn’t based on how many season tickets you sell, or how many sponsors.”
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo Could Traded Or Bought Out By Memphis Grizzlies

Rajon Rondo is currently on the Memphis Grizzlies, as a result of the trade that sent Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for himself, Patrick Beverley, and Daniel Oturu. However, it looks as if it is possible that Rondo will not be on the Grizzlies at the start of the season.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBATMZ.com

Steph Curry's Mom, Sonya, Files For Divorce From Dell

Steph Curry's parents are going their separate ways ... TMZ Sports has learned Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from Dell Curry. 55-year-old Sonya put in the paperwork back on June 14 in North Carolina ... according to court records. A court official tells us the divorce is still ongoing.
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jeanie Buss Explains Why Many Players Want To Sign With The Lakers: “A Lot Of Guys Are Willing To Take Less Money For The Opportunity Of Possibly Go For A Championship”

The Los Angeles Lakers played their cards this offseason, landing several veterans to take the team to the next level in the Western Conference. After a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoff, the purple and gold are ready to take revenge. Following the Russell Westbrook trade and a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy