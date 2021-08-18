Santi Aldama and Usman Garuba: History of two ways to get to the NBA
Santi Aldama (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 2001) was born the same year in which the history of the Gasol family began in Memphis. He should not surprise him to confess not having seen Pau on his day to play with the Grizzlies. If perhaps, open a crack in the self-esteem of those who did see it and are still considered young. Aldama represents next to Usman Garuba (Madrid, 2002) The new wave of Spanish basketball, which for the first time since 2009 had two players selected in the first round of the NBA draft.www.dailynewsen.com
