Odegaard, Madrid and reasons for breaking the Child Star Road Leaf

During the last months of 2014, El Niño Martin Odegaard, without having fulfilled even the 16 years, visited Valdebebas, met the template that he had just won the tenth and decided, with his family, that Madrid would be the ideal destination to continue his Football adolescence. Madrid paid three million to the Stromsgodset and the Norwegian left Scandinavia after a tour of the best sports cities on the continent. They say that they see closely to the champions of Europe and the possibility of being trained by Zidane, one of the idol of it, in the castile they ended up convincing.