Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Odegaard, Madrid and reasons for breaking the Child Star Road Leaf

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the last months of 2014, El Niño Martin Odegaard, without having fulfilled even the 16 years, visited Valdebebas, met the template that he had just won the tenth and decided, with his family, that Madrid would be the ideal destination to continue his Football adolescence. Madrid paid three million to the Stromsgodset and the Norwegian left Scandinavia after a tour of the best sports cities on the continent. They say that they see closely to the champions of Europe and the possibility of being trained by Zidane, one of the idol of it, in the castile they ended up convincing.

www.dailynewsen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Casemiro
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Mikel Arteta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#El Ni O#Stromsgodset#Norwegian#Erasmus#Heerenveen Real Society#Arsenal#Newspaper#French#Shakhtar#The Media Department#Italian#Lustro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSPosted by
FanSided

3 Real Madrid players who are not living up to their hefty contracts

In this article, I am going to analyse three Real Madrid players who have not performed up to the mark and are not living up to the expectations of their hefty contracts. We will look into factors such as why the player has struggled, whether or not he can be sold this summer and how important is his influence on the squad. Let’s start with the first player on the list: Marcelo.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal's bid to sign £60m-rated star James Maddison is 'OVER' after Leicester refused to budge on their demands as Gunners make Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard AND Lyon's Hossem Aouar their prime targets

Arsenal's pursuit of James Maddison is reportedly dead in the water, with the Gunners not seriously chasing the Leicester City star this summer. The Gunners are in the market for a creative midfielder this window, with Martin Odegaard's return to Real Madrid following his loan spell leaving Mikel Arteta short of options.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid insist on special clause in Odegaard Arsenal move

Real Madrid will insist on a buy-back clause in Martin Odegaard's deal with Arsenal. Odegaard is reportedly poised to sign a five-year deal with the Gunners to keep him on their books until the summer of 2026, reports the Daily Express. A relatively modest fee of around £30m is said...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: Understanding the real reasons for the lack of transfer activity

How many times have we heard this common refrain from football analysts in reference to LaLiga’s two power clubs? “Real Madrid and Barcelona won’t go after ‘Player X’ this summer, because they don’t have any money.” And the lumping of Real with Barça, with their egregious debt in excess of 1.3 billion euros, is taken at face value.
Soccerdailynewsen.com

Vinicius scares all ghosts based on goals: I'm not going to change

Vinicius is the Pichichi of Real Madrid. It's August, it's the second league day, but the statistic smiles at the patience he has had and the effort made by the Chamartín Club with the Brazilian. Also, obviously, "work, work and work" that appears in the daily dictionary of the young footballer. What one day were doubts before the rival goalkeeper today are talented definitions. "Less touches, less think," Ancelotti insisted during these weeks. Said and done.
Soccerdailynewsen.com

From a town of 100 inhabitants to the Elite, the path of Jorge de Fruits: It is very humble

In a pediment stuck to the church of the tiny village of Navares de Enmedio, in Segovia, he hit a ball until he was 15 years old Jorge de Frutos (1997), Ex del Rayo Majadahonda, EX of Real Madrid Castilla and now player of the Levante, That he shares his rights with the Madridista group at 50%. In the Municipality Segoviano, which has only 91 inhabitants According to the last study of the National Institute of Statistics, they still run their Bar Faustino and María Jesús, parents of the young front, away from the sporting success of their son and members of that 'Empty Spain' that fills the national territory from north to south.
Soccersemoball.com

Real Madrid held by 10-man Levante; Atletico wins again

MADRID (AP) -- After defending champion Atletico Madrid edged Elche to add to its winning start in the Spanish league, Real Madrid couldn't overcome a Levante side that was forced to finish the match with a defender as its goalkeeper. Atletico won 1-0 at home in the return of fans...
SoccerYardbarker

Jesus Vallejo to replace Raphael Varane as Real Madrid’s No.5

Real Madrid have a new No.5 for this weekend’s La Liga trip to Levante as Jesus Vallejo picks up Raphael Varane’s old number. Los Blancos have moved quickly to replace the gap left by the French international within their squad number list as the club offer a real show of faith in Vallejo this season.
Soccer90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo asks to be benched by Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo requested not to start Juventus' meeting with Udinese on Sunday as he hopes to find a move away from the club in the near future. The 36-year-old has been unsettled in Turin for a while now and has been considering his options, although Juventus have always been adamant that Ronaldo will not be leaving the club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy