Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

SEC charges New York investment firm and its founder with fraud

By InvestmentNews
InvestmentNews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattery Private and Jeffrey Slothower allegedly misappropriated $1 million in two separate schemes. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged New York-based Battery Private, an investment firm, and its founder Jeffrey Slothower with misappropriating more than $1 million from a client and prospective client and defrauding investors in two separate schemes, as well as submitting false information on SEC filings.

www.investmentnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Filings#Investment Firm#Assets Under Management#Sec#Battery Private
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Public Safetyzycrypto.com

Flirt Invest cases of fraud increases

Cases of fraud around the Flirt Invest platform have become more frequent – the platform itself reports this in its Telegram channel. Flirt Invest – is a platform for investing cryptocurrencies in the largest network of webcam studios. By investing cryptocurrency in the platform, you can get a 15% profit per month.
Public Safetyfinancialadvisoriq.com

SEC Charges Advisor with Running $58M Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission says it has charged an advisor and his firm with running a $58 million investment scheme that harmed close to 300 investors. Robert Mueller and investment advisory firm deeproot, in which Mueller is the sole owner, allegedly acted as advisors to two pooled investment funds that Mueller had set up in 2014, according to a complaint the regulator published last week.
Georgia StateLaw.com

SEC Sues Ga. Investment Adviser in Alleged Ponzi Scheme

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Georgia investment adviser John J. Woods Friday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The agency accuses Woods of operating a decade-long Ponzi scheme that drew in more than 400 investors in at least 20 states. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-03413, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Woods et al.
Florida StateInvestmentNews

SEC charges Florida RIA with fraud

Fusion Analytics and head Michael Conte misled investors, agency charges. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Fusion Analytics Investment Partners, a Coral Springs, Florida-based registered investment advisory firm managing $50 million, and Michael J. Conte, its chief executive, with breaches of fiduciary duty and fraud. According to the SEC’s...
New York City, NYInvestmentNews

SEC halts fraud scheme that ripped off New Mexico seniors

The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges the funds solicited from elderly clients were used on 'lavish personal expenses,' including homes in New York and Santa Fe. The Securities and Exchange Commission halted a Ponzi scheme this week that had bilked senior citizens in New Mexico of millions of dollars. In...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

CEO of smartphone company charged with fraud

Remember the Saygus V2 (V-Squared)? The device won a CES 2015 Innovation Award and was announced in November 2014 with dual-boot capabilities, water resistance, and KitKat 4.4 pre-installed. Harman Kardon Sound Technology was on board with 3D Movie Audio, and two microSD card slots for up to 256 GB of extra storage space to add to the 64GB of native storage. Back in January 2015, we were able to share with readers our hands-on experience with the phone.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Could Be In For A Long Term Break Out Amid Bitcoin Adoption

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) have begun offering some of their clients an indirect entry into the cryptocurrency space. On Friday Coindesk reported Wells Fargo has registered a private Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fund which will be available to some of its wealthiest clients. Last month Bank of America began allowing some of its clients to trade Bitcoin futures.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Seek To Introduce Bitcoin Funds

Wells Fargo has joined the race alongside JPMorgan in launching Bitcoin funds. The two big banks have both processed Bitcoin funds with SEC – the Securities and Exchange Commission. They are another pair of renowned banks to broaden their interest in cryptocurrency. Wells Fargo is an American multinational financial services...
BusinessInvestmentNews

Burt White to retire from LPL Financial

After 14 years as the firm's chief investment officer, Burt White is retiring in March, according to a company announcement. LPL, now with more than 19,000 affiliated financial advisers, is currently looking for a replacement. Burt White, a longtime fixture at LPL Financial and its chief investment officer, is retiring...
Businessnjbmagazine.com

Provident Bank Names MacDougall New SVP, General Counsel

Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced that Bennett MacDougall has joined the bank as senior vice president, general counsel of Provident Bank and Beacon Trust Company and deputy general counsel of Provident Financial Services, Inc. MacDougall is based in the bank’s Iselin administrative headquarters and is responsible for overseeing all legal affairs of the Bank and its subsidiaries, in addition to providing advice to the Executive Leadership Team on all matters of law and policy.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Research twice, act once

We have all been told at some point in our lives to measure twice and cut once. Our annual custodian study generated the unique, and precise, data that you have come to expect from InvestmentNews Research. While applying carpentry advice to a desk job might seem out of place, the...
MarketsPosted by
WWD

On Running Files for IPO

Click here to read the full article. Count On Running as the latest brand to jump into the hot public market. On Monday, the Swiss running brand that counts Roger Federer as an investor and ambassador, filed for a $100 million initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.More from WWDGemstones and Gold from the Couture Jewelry Show in Las VegasA Peek at the Boucheron Jewlery CollectionsArchival Images From DNR: Male Models on the Runway and Beyond The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. On has applied...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 FAST Acquisition Corp. For: Aug 19 Filed by: Chatham Asset Management, LLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Chatham Asset Management,...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Announces Settlement with SEC, Agrees to Pay $6M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) (the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), resolving a previously reported investigation into the Company’s earnings per share calculations from 2014 to 2017. Under the terms of the settlement, the Company neither admitted nor denied the SEC's charges and agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $6.0 million.
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

Active funds are a potential hazard in 401(k)s, guidebook for sponsors says

A comprehensive new guide for 401(k) sponsors advises employers to beware of actively managed funds. The online book, published last week by the CFA Institute Research Foundation, outlines a retirement plan sponsor’s many duties and considerations, ranging from hiring an investment fiduciary to financial wellness programs and retirement income options. Its 176 pages “focus on the basic features of a well-run [defined-contribution] plan” for 401(k) sponsors and employers who want to start plans. The guide is authored by Jeffery Bailey, a senior finance lecturer at the University of Minnesota and former senior director of benefits at Target Corporation; as well as Kurt Winkelmann, CEO of quant investment research firm Navega Strategies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy