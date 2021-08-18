SEC charges New York investment firm and its founder with fraud
Battery Private and Jeffrey Slothower allegedly misappropriated $1 million in two separate schemes. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged New York-based Battery Private, an investment firm, and its founder Jeffrey Slothower with misappropriating more than $1 million from a client and prospective client and defrauding investors in two separate schemes, as well as submitting false information on SEC filings.www.investmentnews.com
