SEC charges New York investment firm and its founder with fraud

Click here to read the full article. Count On Running as the latest brand to jump into the hot public market. On Monday, the Swiss running brand that counts Roger Federer as an investor and ambassador, filed for a $100 million initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.More from WWDGemstones and Gold from the Couture Jewelry Show in Las VegasA Peek at the Boucheron Jewlery CollectionsArchival Images From DNR: Male Models on the Runway and Beyond The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. On has applied...