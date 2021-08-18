RSV Cases Trending Down In Texas, But Experts Not Sure That Will Continue With Kids Back In School

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Signs Inaugural Three-Store Deal in the State with More in Negotiation. Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is opening up new franchise opportunities in Texas after signing a three-store deal with franchise industry veterans Hector Haget and Khris Tate of Jefes Pizza, LLC. to develop in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. As the saying goes, everything’s bigger in Texas, and residents of the Lone Star State now can look forward to the brand’s famous 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and toppings that could fill a ten-gallon hat at locations dotting Collin County, including McKinney and Frisco. Other single-and multi-unit deals in the surrounding area are in process with details to be announced soon.
