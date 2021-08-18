Cancel
Texas State

RSV Cases Trending Down In Texas, But Experts Not Sure That Will Continue With Kids Back In School

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – RSV cases are dropping slightly in Texas. Statewide data that’s also consistent in the Metroplex shows a dip in numbers, but experts are keeping a close eye on the trend as kids are heading back to school. “We are seeing that downward trend,” said Nicholas Rister, a...

