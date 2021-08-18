SEC charges Netflix engineers with $3 million insider trading ring

Shares of Netflix Inc. rallied 1.2% in afternoon trading Monday, putting them on track for the longest win streak in in more than four months. The streaming video company's stock has now gained 8.4% over the past seven sessions. That would be the longest win streak since the seven-day stretch of gains ended April 9, and the most it has advanced during any seven-day stretch since it rallied 12.2% over the seven days ended Jan. 26. The current streak was highlighted by the 4.2% breakout rally last Thursday, which was the biggest one-day gain since Jan. 20, even as the Securities and Exchange Commission charges three former Netflix engineers with insider trading of Netflix securities. The stock has advanced 11.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 7.9%.