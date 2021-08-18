Cancel
SEC charges Netflix engineers with $3 million insider trading ring

By Chris Matthews
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission charged three former Netflix Inc. software engineers and two others with participating in an insider trading ring that netted the group more than $3 million in profits, the agency said Wednesday.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Netflix stock rallies toward longest win streak in over 4 months

Shares of Netflix Inc. rallied 1.2% in afternoon trading Monday, putting them on track for the longest win streak in in more than four months. The streaming video company's stock has now gained 8.4% over the past seven sessions. That would be the longest win streak since the seven-day stretch of gains ended April 9, and the most it has advanced during any seven-day stretch since it rallied 12.2% over the seven days ended Jan. 26. The current streak was highlighted by the 4.2% breakout rally last Thursday, which was the biggest one-day gain since Jan. 20, even as the Securities and Exchange Commission charges three former Netflix engineers with insider trading of Netflix securities. The stock has advanced 11.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 7.9%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 2,275 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Former Netflix employees on trial for insider trading in the US

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is taking three former software engineers at the streaming company Netflix to court for insider trading in stocks. She and her accomplices are said to have earned more than $ 3.1 million (around 2.7 million euros) through insider trading. For this they would have used confidential data on the subscriber growth of the streaming platform, is the allegation of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Texas StateInvestmentNews

SEC charges Texas RIA with $58 million fraud

Robert J. Mueller of San Antonio bilked nearly 300 investors over several years, the agency says. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged San Antonio, Texas-based investment adviser Robert J. Mueller with operating a years-long fraudulent scheme that raised approximately $58 million from nearly 300 investors in two investment funds.
Bellevue, WANew Haven Register

Bellevue man pleads guilty to Netflix insider trading

SEATTLE (AP) — A 50-year-old Bellevue, Washington man who made more than $1.5 million by using inside information to trade in Netflix securities has pleaded guilty in federal court. Junwoo Chon is scheduled to be sentenced on December 3, said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman. “Insider trading is not a...
EconomyHarvard Health

A New Variation in SEC Insider Trading Enforcement

John F. Savarese and Wayne M. Carlin are partners at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. This post is based on their Wachtell memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Insider Trading Via the Corporation by Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here). Earlier this week, the SEC...
EconomyLaw.com

SEC Sues Ex-Netflix Software Engineer, Others Over Alleged Insider Trading of Streaming Service's Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Sung Mo Jun, a former software engineer for Netflix, and other defendants Wednesday in Washington Western District Court for allegedly gaining $3.1 million in profits from insider trading of Netflix securities. Jun is accused of accessing nonpublic information concerning Netflix’s subscription levels and sharing it with friends and family members, who in turn allegedly traded Netflix securities in advance of announcements of quarterly earnings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-01108, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jun et al.
BusinessFiercePharma

5 years after Pfizer buyout, SEC charges Medivation's ex-dealmaking lead with insider trading

What not to do when you learn your company is about to be bought out by Pfizer? Load up on stock options in a similar biopharma days before the announcement is made official. Matthew Panuwat, Medivation's former head of business development, is learning that lesson the hard way. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it was charging Panuwat with insider trading ahead of his company’s acquisition by Pfizer, which paid $14 billion for oncology-focused Medivation in 2016.
EconomyLaw.com

SEC Charges Former Executive Medivation of Insider Trading Ahead of Pfizer Acquisition

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged a former executive of Medivation Inc. with insider trading Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses Matthew Panuwat, Medivation’s former head of business development, of conducting trades in 2016 based on advance knowledge of Medivation’s acquisition by Pfizer. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-06322, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Panuwat.
Pearson, WIWDEZ 101.9 FM

Pearson to pay $1 million to settle charges it misled investors, U.S. SEC says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -London-based Pearson PLC will pay $1 million to settle charges it misled investors about a 2018 cyber intrusion involving the theft of millions of student records, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday. The educational-publishing firm did not admit nor deny the regulator’s charges, the...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Former Accountant at Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Charged by SEC with Insider Trading

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leonard Barr, a Michigan resident and former accountant at Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) has been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for insider trading. According to a...
Internetdexerto.com

Bradley Martyn clowned on Twitter for “gentrifying” Milk Crate Challenge

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has been absolutely roasted across Twitter for his version of the “Milk Crate Challenge,” as people accuse him of both cheating and gentrifying the viral trend. The Milk Crate Challenge is a relatively simple trend: people stack milk crates (those plastic box things) on grass in...

