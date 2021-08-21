Who can get a COVID booster shot, and where do you get one? Here’s what we know so far.
'It will be easy --- just show your vaccination card and you'll get a booster,' President Biden saidwww.marketwatch.com
'It will be easy --- just show your vaccination card and you'll get a booster,' President Biden saidwww.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0