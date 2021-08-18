Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Parent rips mask off teacher as fury over school mask mandates escalates, and disgruntled HR exec trashed personnel files and deleted 17,000 resumes after being fired — now faces up to 15 years in prison

By Meera Jagannathan
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wednesday's top personal finance stories

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mask Off#Lake Mead#Mandates#Economy#Fury#Marketwatchers#Americans#Pew Research#Ex Marshall University#Jpmorgan Chase Institute#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
San Francisco, CAcitizensjournal.us

160 San Francisco Sheriffs’ Deputies Threaten To Resign Due To Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine

San Francisco officials recently announced that all city employees will have to be vaccinated or face possible termination. There are about 35,000 city employees. Religious exemptions or medical reasons may let some bypass the mandate, but those who refuse the shot and have no exemption will encounter consequences that could result in termination, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.
Austin, TXPosted by
CBS News

An angry parent allegedly ripped off a teacher's mask. It's not the only physical altercation over masks in schools.

A parent in Austin, Texas has been accused of physically assaulting a teacher during a back-to-school event – over mask wearing. It's not the only incident of its kind. Several incidents at schools and local school board meetings have gained national attention as debates over mask requirements turn heated, some of them resulting in physical violence.
Sutter Creek, CAPosted by
CBS DFW

Parent Attacks Teacher Over School Mask Mandate: ‘Emotions Are Really High Right Now’

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (CBS Sacramento) – A California elementary school teacher is in the hospital after being attacked by a parent over the school’s mask mandates. Violence erupted Wednesday at Sutter Creek Elementary School. District leaders say they’re disappointed that this is how the school year started. “This has never happened in our community,” Amador County Unified District Superintendent Dr. Torie Gibson told KOVR-TV in Sacramento.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NY Post Tells Employees to Mask Up After Trashing Mandates

The New York Post has repeatedly slammed and mocked mask mandates in print—but now the tabloid is telling its own employees they must mask up when walking around the office. That’s according to CNN, which reports that publisher Sean Giancola sent a memo to staffers this month that declared: “Masks are required while walking the floor/not at your desk.” The Post’s editorial page has branded various mask mandates as “insanity,” “pernicious,” “performative,” and “madness,” even though medical experts say masks stem transmission of COVID. CNN notes that Fox News—which, like the Post, is owned by Rupert Murdoch—asked workers to record their vaccination status even as its on-air personalities trashed the idea of vaccine passports.
California Statebuzzfeednews.com

A California Dad Allegedly Attacked A Teacher Because His Daughter Had To Wear A Mask To School

The father of an elementary school student allegedly attacked a teacher during a dispute over a mask mandate on the first day of school in California, a superintendent said. Police said they are investigating the incident that occurred at Sutter Creek Elementary School on Wednesday. After reviewing the case, the district attorney will determine whether to file criminal charges against the parent.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
California StateNewsweek

Former California Mayor Gets 6 Years for Molesting 11-Year-Old Girl

A former California mayor has been sentenced to six years in prison for molesting an 11-year-old girl. On Tuesday, David Cook, 55, was found guilty of molesting the victim, who was referred to as "Jane Doe," over the course of two months. Judge Robert LaForge in Sonoma County Superior Court decided to hand Cook the sentence based on impact statements from the victim, her stepmother, and father, as well as Cook's wife and legal team.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy