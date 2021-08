ATHENS – Kirby Smart said expects his Georgia team to be “full tilt” for the opener against Clemson, and he didn’t even knock on any wood when he said it. After two weeks of negative injury-and-personnel news dominated the headlines for the Bulldogs’ preseason camp, their coach Saturday said pretty much everybody who has been out either is back on the field or will be by the time that game kicks off in Charlotte on Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m., ABC).