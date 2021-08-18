USDA announces pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers

The US Environmental Protection Agency announced that it will be revoking all food tolerances for chlorpyrifos, effective 6 months after the final rule is published, which is expected soon. In addition, the agency will issue a Notice of Intent to Cancel under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), to cancel registered food uses of chlorpyrifos associated with the revoked tolerances. This will prohibit uses of chlorpyrifos on US food crops. The decision does not impact non-food, non-feed uses, which are still under review, with a decision expected in 2022.