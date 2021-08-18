Cancel
Indiana State

Sheriff: Indiana man dies while diving in Florida Keys

Courier-Times
 6 days ago

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A 71-year-old Indiana man has died while diving in the waters off of the Florida Keys, officials said. The body of Timothy Lee Jayne of Indianapolis, Indiana, was found Tuesday afternoon by a group of good Samaritan commercial divers. They were assisting in the search after Jayne went missing while diving from a private rental catamaran off Key West, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

