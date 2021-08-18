Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Words touch other people when empowered by inspiration

taylorpress.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s only words, and words are all I have, To take your heart away.” — The Bee Gees 1968 “Your words are perfect,” a friend commented recently about something I had written. The comment humbled me…

www.taylorpress.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#The Bee Gees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Nashville, TNWSMV

Nashville family inspiring story makes Peoples Magazine

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville family featured in People's Magazine after sharing their inspiring story with the world. "Even though I am able to smile and talk about the great things about our family, it certainly has been a journey of grief," Jessica Turner said. It's a journey that...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
MusicPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Family: Country music icon Loretta Lynn safe; Singer mourns death of ranch foreman swept away in flood

The family of country music icon Loretta Lynn says the 89-year-old singer is safe after deadly floodwaters inundated her ranch. “Loretta Lynn Memaw is safe. Completely safe and healthy. Our family. All of them are safe. Our people. Our people. Our town. Pray for them. Us,” Loretta Lynn’s grandaughter Tayla Lynn posted on Facebook. “Our Ranch. We’ve been hit pretty hard. Details will come as we get out from under water. For now focus on the people.”
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

At a normal checkup with her kid, Mum’s world was turned upside down.

Mum’s world turned upside down at routine appointment with son. Her 16-year-old needs intense treatment and a lengthy hospital stay. A model and reality TV celebrity has said that she will shave her head to show her support for her son, who is undergoing chemotherapy. Debbie Connolly, 39, from Southport,...
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Father-to-be receives double surprise at gender reveal

Father-to-be Steffan teed up and hit a golf ball, seeing blue powder explode into the air indicating he was expecting a son. After some brief celebrations, his partner, Lara, placed another golf ball in front of him. "We have to take a second shot," she tells him. A seemingly confused...
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...

Comments / 0

Community Policy