Teachers union pleads with schools to require masks

By John Finnerty/CNHI State Reporter
The Herald
 5 days ago

The head of the state’s largest teacher union called on school districts to mandate masks to try to limit the spread of COVID as schools get ready to resume. “Masking up at school is essential in the face of the surging Delta variant that affects young people more aggressively than the original strain of the virus. This is a particular concern when you consider that roughly two-thirds of students have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine,” Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association said Wednesday. “We are at a crossroads, and what our schools decide now will set the stage for what this school year looks like. If we’re going to be able to keep our schools open for in-person instruction all year, we need to make the right decisions now.”

