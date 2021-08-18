Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

CFD announces new committee chairs, restructuring for 126th celebration

By Niki Kottmann Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 5 days ago
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee named its new General Committee members for the 2022 celebration Wednesday, which included a new name and a familiar one in a new position.

Mariah Johnson, who currently holds the title of local programs specialist at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, will take Bob Mathews’ place as CFD Indians Committee chairperson. Johnson has been an Indians Committee volunteer for 10 years and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2015.

Asked why she joined the committee a decade ago, Johnson said she was encouraged by a good friend who was already volunteering, and she was attracted to the Indians Committee, in particular, because it’s one of the smallest committees.

“I thought I’d have a better chance to get to know everybody and have a close atmosphere,” she said. “It’s that feeling of we all know each other because there’s not that many of us.”

Planning has just begun for the 126th anniversary celebration, so her vision for the committee is still being shaped, but Johnson said she’s ecstatic to serve the volunteers – who she called a “great group of people” – and ensure they’re successful.

Johnson is one of just a handful of women to ever be named to a CFD committee chair position, and she encourages any young women in Laramie County who are interested to get involved as early as they can if they’d like to work their way up to a similar role.

“Come out, be part of it and make sure your voice is heard,” she said. “We can step up to the table, and we can do whatever anyone else can do. … the sky’s the limit.”

Following retired Col. Brian Rico as Military Chairman is Col. Deane R. Konowicz, the vice commander of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Konowicz has served in the United States Air Force for 22 years and is a volunteer on the Military Committee who has supported Cheyenne Frontier Days for more than 11 years.

The other big announcement this week was that the existing Tickets and Security Committees, led respectively by John Svoboda and William “Buck” Reisner, have been combined to create a new committee focused on customer service.

Former Military Chairman Rico will lead this new committee, which he said is a response to the evolution of guest relations/customer service over recent years.

“As we’ve traveled to different rodeos and events, we started to see the evolution of more of a customer service/guest relations-oriented committee, which we didn’t really have,” he said. “These two committees interact with the public in so many different ways, it was just sort of a natural evolution for our event to continue to grow this way.”

A big part of that evolution is the changing nature of CFD itself, Rico said. He referred to it as “no longer your father’s rodeo,” pointing out that the night shows, carnival, exhibits, etc. have so many moving parts, they inevitably require volunteers that are more focused on ensuring guests have the best possible experience in each of those areas.

As for why he was chosen, Rico believes it was important to have someone impartial, which he feels he is, coming from the Military Committee, rather than Tickets or Security.

“If they picked anyone from Security or Tickets, the other committee might have felt slighted,” he said. “With any merger, if you will, if you don’t get somebody from the outside, somebody’s going to get their feelings hurt, and that’s something we didn’t want to do.”

Like Johnson, Rico is most excited to hear what ideas the volunteers come up with, and he said his main goal is to maintain a sense of efficiency.

“I’m looking forward to the growth and evolution of what these two committees bring to CFD,” he added. “They are two of the largest committees, and, in my opinion, the hardest-working committees on the park … there is a lot of work that goes on before and after [the event], and these two committees are a huge part of that.”

