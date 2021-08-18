Carroll Police call log Aug. 17, 2021

1 a.m. — Report of fraud in the 500 block of East 18th Street. 2:32 a.m. — Motor vehicle crash in the 500 block of Walnut Street. A Harley Davidson FLSTF driven by James Miller, 45, of Breda, left the Casey’s parking lot and proceeded north on Walnut Street. Miller lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the curb on the east side of the road and was ejected from the motorcycle. Miller received minor injuries and was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to have insurance. He was transported to St. Anthony by Carroll County Ambulance.