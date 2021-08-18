Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll, IA

Carroll Police call log Aug. 17, 2021

By Times Herald staff
carrollspaper.com
 6 days ago

1 a.m. — Report of fraud in the 500 block of East 18th Street. 2:32 a.m. — Motor vehicle crash in the 500 block of Walnut Street. A Harley Davidson FLSTF driven by James Miller, 45, of Breda, left the Casey’s parking lot and proceeded north on Walnut Street. Miller lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the curb on the east side of the road and was ejected from the motorcycle. Miller received minor injuries and was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to have insurance. He was transported to St. Anthony by Carroll County Ambulance.

www.carrollspaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Carroll County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Carroll, IA
City
Breda, IA
Carroll, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Mockingbird#Welfare Check#Carroll Police#Harley Davidson Flstf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy