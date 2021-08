North Carolina was once known–and not affectionately–as the Rip van Winkle state. For most of the 19th century, the state lolled about in a mire of ignorance and stasis, its illiteracy rates high, its population large but stagnant and not on the move. National observers scorned it as an outlier from the great century of American progress. Few of the state’s slaveholding leaders extracting wealth from African Americans like vampires of the tobacco patch, could bring themselves to care about the mass social failure that surrounded them in this, one of the original 13 states.