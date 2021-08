“That should be my goal and is my goal,” Suter said of becoming Detroit’s second line center. Devin Little brings plenty of optimism with his deeper look at Pius Suter. The need for a scoring second-line center has been growing by the seasons following Frans Nielsen’s dip in production. With Robby Fabbri moving to the wing and Michael Rasmussen likely serving on the team’s bottom-six, Suter and the Wings seem like a match made in heaven.