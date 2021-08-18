Do you recognize this mystery plant?

I hope that you have at some time visited our nation’s capital and that you would have seen the Supreme Court building. It truly is a magnificent structure, and it has a serious history all on its own, both politically … and structurally. For instance, on the west side (the one you usually see on the news), there are a number of tall columns, these fitting into the “Corinthian” column style. Corinthian columns are typically topped by a series of carved leaves (look closely, I’m not making this up!). The leaves are those of the “Acanthus” plant, which is characteristic of natural landscapes in much of the Mediterranean. The Greeks were especially fond of the leaves of this plant, and it is they who invented this classic and majestic decorative style.