Who will be the odd man out in the rotation?

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Huascar Ynoa was nearly perfect in his return to the majors after three months off, tossing 5.1 shutout innings with four strikeouts in just 80 pitches. But as I mentioned earlier today, he wasn’t the only member of the Braves starting rotation to show out. Down on the farm, Ian Anderson was making his third rehab start for the Stripers and looked the best he has since injuring his shoulder just before the All-Star break. He also didn’t allow a run and struck out six batters over 4.1 innings (76 pitches).

