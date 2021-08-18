At the Rex: Free Guy: showing Friday, August 20 through Thursday, August 26, 2021

In the latest example of a corporation mining its IP for all its worth at the detriment of its product, Free Guy is a mildly entertaining frolic through video game culture. In fact, it’s occasionally really humorous, even with some jokes landing with a deafening thud and Ryan Reynolds’ schtick barely registering as human anymore (though that might unintentionally work in the film’s favor). However, underneath the jokes and the brisk attempt to have a conversation about creativity versus corporate greed, Free Guy can’t shake the fact that it’s a blockbuster film littered with the exact lack of originality that its protagonists criticize.
