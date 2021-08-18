Dataminers leak unreleased Fortnite skins, including Will Smith’s Bad Boys character, Morty from Rick and Morty, and J Balvin Icon Series
Fortnite dataminers have been busy at work over the past few hours digging through the latest 17.40 patch, which dropped earlier today. Respected Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey shared social media clips and images of various unreleased skins that were located within the game, including a Morty skin to compliment the already-released Rick skin from Rick and Morty. An Icon Series skin for Colombian musician J Balvin, and a skin for movie star Will Smith’s role as Mike Lowery in the Bad Boys franchise are also reportedly present.dotesports.com
Comments / 0