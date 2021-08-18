Amazon Killed the Name Alexa

Amazon’s decision to give the in-house assistant a human name has not only resulted in dramatically fewer newborns being called Alexa, but has sometimes had dire consequences for children with this name. According to the Atlantic, only fewer than 400 children per million births were christened “Alexa” in the USA last year, compared with more than 1500 in 2015. The effect is similar to that of natural disasters, which are named afterwards for Parents are no longer an option, the US magazine quotes the assessment of an expert. With competing systems, the effect is much less pronounced because Cortana and Siri were much less popular as baby names before.