Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Killed the Name Alexa

By Submitted by Anonymous Coward
slashdot.org
 5 days ago

Alexa used to be a name primarily given to human babies. Now it’s mainly for robots. Seven years ago, Amazon released Alexa, its voice assistant, and as the number of devices answering to that name has skyrocketed, its popularity with American parents has plummeted. In fact, it has suffered one of the sharpest declines of any popular name in recent years. “Alexa stands alone as a name that was steadily popular—not a one-year celebrity wonder, not a fading past favorite—that was pushed off the popularity cliff,” Laura Wattenberg, the founder of the naming-trends website Namerology, told me.

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Smart Speakers#American#Namerology#Voicebot Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Amazon’s Alexa: Parents avoid “spoiled first names”, children complain about bullying

Amazon’s decision to give the in-house assistant a human name has not only resulted in dramatically fewer newborns being called Alexa, but has sometimes had dire consequences for children with this name. According to the Atlantic, only fewer than 400 children per million births were christened “Alexa” in the USA last year, compared with more than 1500 in 2015. The effect is similar to that of natural disasters, which are named afterwards for Parents are no longer an option, the US magazine quotes the assessment of an expert. With competing systems, the effect is much less pronounced because Cortana and Siri were much less popular as baby names before.
ElectronicsNew York Post

Put Alexa to work with the new Amazon Echo Show, currently 34% off

There is no business like show business and this time Alexa is the star. While we continue to navigate a pandemic, the importance of staying connected to loved ones continues to be more important then ever before. And since physically being together isn’t always an option, touching base virtually is the next best thing. The All-new Echo Show 5 and Alexa ensures you’re just a screen away from friends and family, and right now it’s on sale for 34% off at just $84.99.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

How to use Amazon Echo as a doorbell chime

Your Amazon Echo is packed with smart features that can vary based on the other smart devices you are using around your home. One capability that users may not know about is using the Echo as a doorbell chime, so whenever your doorbell is activated, your Echo will chime too, allowing you to hear it as long you’re near the smart speaker. Interested in setting that up? Here’s what you need to do.
BusinessPosted by
Popular Science

Amazon killed retail stores just to open up its own

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Amazon plans to expand its offline presence, and is intending to open multiple physical stores in the US where it will sell items that you might see on Amazon.com such as apparel, household goods, and electronics. The first locations are...
Electronicswmleader.com

The Apple Watch Series 6 is $75 off at Amazon and Walmart today

The red Apple Watch Series 6 has already seen an array of big discounts, but you don’t always get nice pricing on the more subtle colorways. Amazon and Walmart are both currently offering $75 off the handsome navy-colored watch, as well as the white model, bringing them down to $325. Walmart also has a few more colors available at the same price, and both offer the red at an additional $6 markdown. In addition to a myriad of fun colors, Apple’s latest and greatest wearable also offers built-in sleep tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, and an always-on display. Read our review.
ElectronicsEngadget

Control ordinary home objects with these $25 smart outlets

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. We’re so used to having smart devices in our homes that our ordinary electronics feel almost archaic. has spoiled us for sure, making activities like turning down the AC, making sure the security alarm is on and restocking household essentials easier than ever. A quick voice command or push of a button does a lot these days, and now there’s a way to facilitate even more daily tasks.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

How to use all Amazon Alexa alarm clock features

Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant has an impressive suite of alarm capabilities, whether you want to set a reminder later in the day or prefer to wake up to certain music or news. We’ll go over everything the Alexa alarm is capable of and how to set things the easy way.
Softwareslashdot.org

Microsoft Teases Windows 11 Update To MS Paint

Having used Windows the last time when XP was still the newest version... may I ask: ... What was there to ruin?. Let's start with something simple: the print settings window:. 1) It's cluttered, so why not hide all the options people use by moving them to an "advanced" screen.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Top Features Of Alexa App For Android

The Alexa app is one of the most popular innovations of artificial intelligence. The amount of reliance that the people have placed on it is unparalleled. This is because it has never failed to surprise us with the amount of precision and punctuality with which the app works. Moreover, the...
TechnologyElkhart Truth

MyPlate on Alexa

Did you know you can get nutrition information straight to your home via the Amazon Alexa smart speaker? MyPlate is now available as an Alexa skill! All you have to say is “Alexa, enable the MyPlate skill.” Alexa skills are like smartphone apps and provide additional information at no extra cost.
Businessslashdot.org

Amazon Plans To Open Its Own Department Stores

According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon will soon open its own department stores, with a focus on apparel, electronics and household goods. The Seattle Times reports:. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California and will be about 30,000 square feet in size, which would be smaller than the typical department store, the Journal reported. The e-commerce giant, which last year had $386 billion in sales, has been expanding into physical retail in recent years, opening grocery stores, book shops and specialty pop-ups around the country. Analysts say its latest foray -- while unexpected -- provides an opportunity to reach customers in a new way.
Computersslashdot.org

Google Secretly Had a Giant Gaming Vision That Includes Bringing Games To Mac

Apple's Mac has long been an afterthought for the video game industry, and few think of Google as a games company -- despite running Android, one of the biggest game platforms in the world. But Google had a plan to change those things in October 2020, according to an explicitly confidential 70-page vision document dubbed "Games Futures." From a report: The "need-to-know" document, which was caught up in the discovery process when Epic Games hauled Apple into court, reveals a tentative five-year plan to create what Google dubbed "the world's largest games platform." Google imagined presenting game developers with a single place they can target gamers across multiple screens including Windows and Mac, as well as smart displays -- all tied together by Google services and a "low-cost universal portable game controller" that gamers can pair with any device, even a TV.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

SwitchBot Indoor Security Camera Supports Amazon Alexa

The SwitchBot indoor security camera lets you monitor your home wherever you’re, and with 2-way audio, you can also talk with your family via your smartphone. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. This is a budget-friendly and fully featured smart security camera that weighs 7 ounces. As shown in the...
Electronicswccftech.com

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

The new smart technology available in the market is getting better every day. However, with the latest technology, it can be a huge blow on your pocket if your budget is limited. Wccfech is offering a discount offer on one such device that will make your life a lot better. Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa at a discount offer. The offer expires in two days, so get it right away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy