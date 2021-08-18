De Niro Seen With Mystery Woman | Donna D

Cancel
De Niro Seen With Mystery Woman

Cover picture for the articleThe very private Robert De Niro was seen holding hands with a mystery woman which sparked romance rumors while celebrating his 78th birthday in France. Robert De Niro is also going through a bitter divorce battle with estranged wife Grace Hightower. Check out the pics here.

Celebritieswonderwall.com

Robert De Niro secretly dating martial arts champ, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2021, starting with this new couple… On Aug. 17 — Robert De Niro's 78th birthday — the Oscar winner was snapped holding hands with New York City-based martial arts champ Tiffany Chen as they made their way to a yacht in the French Riviera. (See photos here.) The pair were also seen together in June, though it was unclear at the time that they were an item. It's also unclear how long they've been seeing each other, but it's possible they met on the set of 2015's "The Intern," in which he starred and she had a small role as a Tai Chi instructor (pictured). It's the iconic actor's first public romance since he split from his wife of more than 20 years, Grace Hightower, in late 2018.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Robert De Niro spends 78th birthday in France with gal pal

The bull rages a bit quieter these days. Robert De Niro seems to be recovering well from the leg injury he sustained filming Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” earlier this year, celebrating his 78th birthday with a boat ride in France with a gal pal by his side.
