De Niro Seen With Mystery Woman | Donna D

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2021, starting with this new couple… On Aug. 17 — Robert De Niro's 78th birthday — the Oscar winner was snapped holding hands with New York City-based martial arts champ Tiffany Chen as they made their way to a yacht in the French Riviera. (See photos here.) The pair were also seen together in June, though it was unclear at the time that they were an item. It's also unclear how long they've been seeing each other, but it's possible they met on the set of 2015's "The Intern," in which he starred and she had a small role as a Tai Chi instructor (pictured). It's the iconic actor's first public romance since he split from his wife of more than 20 years, Grace Hightower, in late 2018.