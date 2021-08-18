C’mon over, the coffee pot is on…

I was so inspired by our editor’s recent take on coffee that I had to respond. I was introduced to that “beloved bean” by my mother when I was only five years old. She would place a rusk (definition follows) in a saucer, butter it, then pour steaming hot coffee and a little sugar over it. The rusks were dried, hard bread-type pieces about 4”x 2” which they purchased at Ogren’s Bakery in Rush City at that time in history. I then ate the coffee-soaked rusk with a spoon—all I can say is “yum, yum.” (I think you can still purchase “cinnamon rusks” at the current Rush City Bakery.)