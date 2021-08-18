Lynx seek new streak in rematch with Sun
Sylvia Fowles and the Minnesota Lynx will attempt to start a fresh winning streak when they visit the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three days on Thursday night. Fowles totaled 14 points and five rebounds in a 72-60 loss to the Sun on Tuesday that snapped the Lynx's league-best, eight-game win streak. Minnesota (13-8) can capture the season series with a win after beating Connecticut 79-74 at home in overtime back on May 30.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
