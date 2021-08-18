Cancel
NBA

Lynx seek new streak in rematch with Sun

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Sylvia Fowles and the Minnesota Lynx will attempt to start a fresh winning streak when they visit the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three days on Thursday night. Fowles totaled 14 points and five rebounds in a 72-60 loss to the Sun on Tuesday that snapped the Lynx's league-best, eight-game win streak. Minnesota (13-8) can capture the season series with a win after beating Connecticut 79-74 at home in overtime back on May 30.

NBAswishappeal.com

What Storm, Aces, Sun and Lynx need to do to win title

Only a third of the WNBA teams have winning records right now. Here’s a look at those four teams and what they need to do in the second half of the season in order to win it all. Seattle Storm. Get more scoring from supporting cast. The Storm’s big three...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Rasheed Wallace News

Longtime NBA big man Rasheed Wallace has a new job. The former Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers star is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Wallace, who made four All-Star teams and won an NBA title during his 16-year professional career, had been a high school head coach in North Carolina the last two seasons. He also spent one year on staff with the Pistons in 2013-14.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

LaMelo Ball's 32-Year-Old GF Ana Montana Responds To Grooming Allegations

Ever since the fallout between PJ Washington and Brittany Renner, many NBA fans are hypersensitive about young basketball players and the women they associate with. No one wants to see a young man get trapped, especially when they are first starting to get money and can be both naive and overly trusting.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Report: The controversial reason Bucks let P.J. Tucker walk to Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks just won the NBA title, but they also just lost a key piece in free agency with P.J. Tucker joining the rival Miami Heat on a two-year, $15 million deal. Tucker seemed to be a bit blindsided by the Bucks not making a stronger effort to bring him back in an emotional message put on social media Monday night.
Minneapolis, MNwillmarradio.com

Lynx Return To Action Sunday

(Minneapolis, MN) -- With the Olympic break over, the Lynx will finally return to action this Sunday. Minnesota will host the New York Liberty. The Lynx haven't been in action since defeating the Sparks 86-81 on July 11th. Minnesota is 12-and-7.
BasketballMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lynx, on seven-game win streak, resume WNBA play Sunday against Liberty

Four Lynx players and coach Cheryl Reeve were in Tokyo for the Olympics. But that doesn't mean the rest of the team wasn't working. After a short break, the Lynx who stayed behind, under the tutelage of assistant coaches Katie Smith, Plenette Pierson and Rebekkah Brunson, spent their Olympic break working on individual skills, offensive execution and defensive schemes.
Minneapolis, MNwillmarradio.com

Lynx Host Liberty Sunday

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Lynx return from the Olympic Break Sunday. Minnesota will look to get in the win column when it hosts the New York Liberty. The Lynx are building momentum at 12-and-7. New York is 10-and-11.
NBAWorthington Daily Globe

Lynx run winning streak to 8 by beating Liberty

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sylvia Fowles totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx executed down the stretch and extended their winning streak to eight games with an 88-78 victory over the visiting New York Liberty on Sunday night. Fowles, the WNBA's leader in field goal percentage, made 9-of-10 shots...
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lynx at Connecticut Sun gameday preview

Preview: The Lynx, who defeated New York 88-78 on Sunday at Target Center, take an eight-game winning streak into their first game in Connecticut since 2019. The teams are meeting for the second time this season. The Lynx started the season 0-4 before defeating the Sun 79-74 on May 30 at Target Center. for their first victory of the season.... The Eastern Conference-leading Sun (15-6) is playing for the third time in six days. The Sun lost 79-57 to Seattle on Thursday in the Commissioner's Cup championship game before defeating Dallas 80-59 on Sunday.
NBAWNBA.com

Preview: Lynx at Sun

The Minnesota Lynx (13-7) visit Connecticut for consecutive contests versus the Connecticut Sun (15-6), with the first on Tuesday evening. The Lynx secured their eighth straight victory on Sunday, beating the New York Liberty 88-78 at Target Center. The trio of Napheesa Collier, Sylvia Fowles, and Kayla McBride led Minnesota during the win, combining for 54 points, 25 rebounds, and nine assists.
NBAPosted by
The Day

Sun trying to focus on present as they host Lynx

The Connecticut Sun are trying to be employ mindfulness as they get closer to the end of their WNBA regular season. Connecticut was blown out last week by the Seattle Storm in its first game back from the Olympic break, a one-game exhibition for inaugural Commissioner's Cup in Phoenix. It quickly regrouped with one of its best shooting nights in a road rout of the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
Basketballchatsports.com

WNBA Photos: Minnesota Lynx @ Connecticut Sun - 8/17/21

Jasmine Thomas had 19 points while Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 72-60 win over the Minnesota Lynx at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Tuesday night. USA Olympic gold medalist Napheesa Collier had six points while Crystal Dangerfield was...

