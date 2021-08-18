Lynx seek new streak in rematch with Sun

Preview: The Lynx, who defeated New York 88-78 on Sunday at Target Center, take an eight-game winning streak into their first game in Connecticut since 2019. The teams are meeting for the second time this season. The Lynx started the season 0-4 before defeating the Sun 79-74 on May 30 at Target Center. for their first victory of the season.... The Eastern Conference-leading Sun (15-6) is playing for the third time in six days. The Sun lost 79-57 to Seattle on Thursday in the Commissioner's Cup championship game before defeating Dallas 80-59 on Sunday.