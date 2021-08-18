We have a responsibility to each other

Over the past year and a half we have all had our lives changed dramatically as the world has been faced with COVID 19. Few of us were alive in 1918 when the previous pandemic ravaged the whole world. Therefore, we had to make major decisions and take drastic measures to literally keep the world alive during this pandemic. Because of all of the vaccine development efforts over the past many years, though, the companies asked to create vaccines for this particular virus have understood what prior work would apply, and what would need to be done to make the vaccines optimally effective for this virus. Accordingly, in a very short period of time, we had vaccines available which the pharmaceutical companies were confident could prevent the virus or could largely prevent death. So why, then, are we still dealing with this? The answer is not scientific, it is societal. In a word, it is the failure to address all the levels of responsibility which we as advanced beings always have.