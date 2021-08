The start of the 2021 season is here for the Lone Tree football team, a week earlier than initially planned. The Lions will meet the Midland Eagles tonight in a week 0, eight-man contest. August 20th was initially supposed to be a scrimmage date for Lone Tree, but one of their district opponents, Tri-County, opted to join a sharing agreement with Oskaloosa and not field a team of their own this season, leaving the Lions with need for another game due to a bye now on September 17th.