When India Pagan takes the court this fall, she will do so coming off one of the most enthralling summers for a Seawolves athlete. Having already committed to playing for the Stony Brook women’s basketball team as a graduate student for the 2021-22 season, Pagan represented Puerto Rico during the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. One of the team’s centers, she officially entered the record books by scoring against Belgium as the Puerto Rican women’s national basketball team lost all three of its Group C preliminary round contests.