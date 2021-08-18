Cancel
Florida State

New Survey Shows Many Floridians Misinformed About Semitruck Driving Safety

capitalsoup.com
 6 days ago

One in six drivers on Florida highways do not feel confident sharing the road with semitrucks, and 1 in 5 mistakenly believe that at highway speeds, a big rig can come to a complete stop in less than seven seconds. These are among the key findings of a survey conducted by leading Florida law firm Farah & Farah to analyze public awareness of sharing the road with semitrucks, part of the firm’s mission to educate the community about safe driving.

