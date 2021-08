Whether you're proficient in the kitchen or not, you're likely aware of the allure of the Le Creuset Dutch oven. The cookware is known to catch the eye thanks to its brightly hued exterior, and those who have cooked in one can attest to its virtues in making anything from soups to sourdough bread and fried foods to braises. They're also known for their high price tag (the popular 5.5-quart Dutch oven costs $370), which could explain why it ends up on so many wedding registries and wish lists. The expensive pot is often touted as the best of the best, but is it actually that good of a piece of cookware?