In The Loop: Tom Wilson's Offseason Prep, Corey Kispert's Photoshoot

The Washington Wizards lost to the Sacramento Kings 89-75 in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards had to wait a few extra days before their first Summer League game, as their opener on Sunday was postponed due to six players entering the NBA's health and safety protocol. Despite that ordeal, the Wizards were able to get things in order just 48 hours later to play against the Kings.