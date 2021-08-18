Cancel
Graham Mertz gets offense clicking and other observations from the Badgers' 12th training camp practice

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
 5 days ago

For the first time during University of Wisconsin football training camp, the offense was able to deliver consistent counterpunches to the defense. After some difficult stretches of practice over the first half of camp, the offense — particularly wide receiver Chimere Dike and quarterback Graham Mertz — was able to get the better of the defense on Wednesday. The 2½-hour practice on the grass field north of Camp Randall Stadium saw Mertz and Dike hooking up for a number of big plays, including a 40-plus-yard throw down the right sideline that Dike adjusted to, bringing in the catch over his shoulder.

