Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

On 8/18/21 at approximately 11:15am, Madison Police Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash. The driver appeared to lose consciousness and crashed into a metal fence. After regaining consciousness, the driver tried to flee from the scene in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Once again, the driver crashed, only this time into an occupied construction site porta-potty. The subject in the porta-potty sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspect driver was conveyed to a local hospital.