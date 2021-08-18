Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

City of Madison Wisconsin
 6 days ago

On 8/18/21 at approximately 11:15am, Madison Police Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash. The driver appeared to lose consciousness and crashed into a metal fence. After regaining consciousness, the driver tried to flee from the scene in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Once again, the driver crashed, only this time into an occupied construction site porta-potty. The subject in the porta-potty sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspect driver was conveyed to a local hospital.

www.cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy