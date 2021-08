MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced his intention to join historic settlements totaling $26 billion that will help bring much needed relief to those across the country struggling with opioid addiction. Last month, the proposed settlement agreements were circulated among states and local governments and Attorney General Kaul now intends for Wisconsin to join the settlements. States have a deadline of August 21, 2021, by which to indicate whether they intend to join, and local governments have an additional 120 days to indicate their intention. States and local governments will receive maximum payments if each state and its local governments join together in support of the agreement.