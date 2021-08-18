Cancel
Beaumont news

School starts next Wednesday. Where has the time gone? I remember shedding tears when my son went off to kindergarten. I probably will shed some when he starts middle school or high school. But, he is going to be in 4th grade this year and this mom will be happy that he is back in school. He misses his friends and a regular routine will do him good. I also appreciate teachers and school staff much more than I have in the past. I tried teaching, it is hard. I only had one to teach. I cannot even imagine 20 or more kids to teach. Many thanks to all those that currently teach or have taught in the past. You are appreciated!

www.wcexaminer.com

Beaumont, CArecordgazette.net

Beaumont High returns in-person to classrooms

Many would assume that most sophomores should already know their way around the Beaumont High School campus. This is not the case for the class of 2024, despite many of them having attended BHS for their freshman year. In fact, many are setting foot on the high school’s campus for...
Beaumont, TXHouston Chronicle

Beaumont school closes for a week due to COVID-19 cases

Beaumont ISD has had its first school closure this year because of COVID-19. Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Sunday afternoon announced it will be closed today through Friday this week. According to a letter from the school posted to its Facebook page, the closure was brought on by...
Beaumont, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Diocese of Beaumont to require masks in schools

The administration at the Diocese of Beaumont have announced changes to the policies at its five schools after reviewing updated guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Effective Thursday, schools will require students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors, whether in the classroom or during religious...
Beaumont, CArecordgazette.net

Beaumont Unified School District sees first COVID cases

Schools in Beaumont were in session for just a few days when the first student cases of COVID-19 were reported. The district had previously made masks optional to wear, but the spread of the virus on-campus reportedly pushed schools to strictly require masks indoors. Parents were notified of the reported...
Beaumont, TXKFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Diocese of Beaumont implements mask mandate

BEAUMONT — The Diocese of Beaumont has joined BISD, PAISD and West Orange-Cove CISD in enacting mask mandates due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases impacting students and staff. From Diocese of Beaumont - Having seen the updated guidelines from the CDC, in consultation with our local health departments,...
Beaumont, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Coalition brings vaccines to Beaumont residents in at risk areas

Members of the faith community have banded together in an attempt to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to hundreds of Beaumont residents in at-risk areas. The Southeast Texas Faith and Community Leaders Coalition on Saturday launched the new initiative with a free vaccine clinic at The Gospel of Jesus Christ Church. “Everyone...
Beaumont, TXKFDM-TV

Beaumont postponing upcoming events due to COVID surge

BEAUMONT — City of Beaumont - Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and with the health and safety of the community of utmost concern, the City of Beaumont is postponing the following upcoming events which are produced by the Beaumont Event Services Department. Information about rescheduled dates is forthcoming. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. However, current ticket holders may obtain a refund now at the point of purchase if they wish to do so.
Beaumont, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Beaumont PD seeks officers, offers $10K bonus

The Beaumont Police Department is hiring and offering a bonus of up to $10,000 for experienced officers. “Were you born for this??” Beaumont PD stated in a social media post earlier this month. “BPD is hiring licensed peace officers and police academy cadets!!”. Open positions for police cadet and police...
Georgia Statesky21.com

Georgia Middle School Teacher Behind Bars

A middle school teacher from Georiga is behind bars for allegedly setting a fire and shooting a gun inside of his school. Police said that Antonio Bailey went into the main office at Chapel Hill Middle School in Decatur overnight last Thursday (August 5) and started a small fire. Neighbors...
California Statebuzzfeednews.com

A California Dad Allegedly Attacked A Teacher Because His Daughter Had To Wear A Mask To School

The father of an elementary school student allegedly attacked a teacher during a dispute over a mask mandate on the first day of school in California, a superintendent said. Police said they are investigating the incident that occurred at Sutter Creek Elementary School on Wednesday. After reviewing the case, the district attorney will determine whether to file criminal charges against the parent.

