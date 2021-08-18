Beaumont news

School starts next Wednesday. Where has the time gone? I remember shedding tears when my son went off to kindergarten. I probably will shed some when he starts middle school or high school. But, he is going to be in 4th grade this year and this mom will be happy that he is back in school. He misses his friends and a regular routine will do him good. I also appreciate teachers and school staff much more than I have in the past. I tried teaching, it is hard. I only had one to teach. I cannot even imagine 20 or more kids to teach. Many thanks to all those that currently teach or have taught in the past. You are appreciated!