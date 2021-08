An upcoming softball game that has staff members from a local college facing a group of state troopers is more than just another competition. The game is a fundraiser for a special scholarship to be awarded to a nursing student at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Halaine’s Helping Hands Scholarship is named after Halaine Todd, who dreamed of one day becoming a nurse, even though she still needed to earn her GED while raising six children, and working in a factory.