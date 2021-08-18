Cancel
Forkston news

 7 days ago

Girl Scout Troop #51000 had a nice crowd for its ice cream social. The sundaes were good and it was nice to visit with everyone. The kids seemed to enjoy all the playground equipment.

#Playground Equipment#Ice Cream Social#Forkston
Ewing, MOlewispnj.com

Ewing News

Well, got through this week and it’s been a calm week, except for all of the positive testing of Covid in the county, so Don and I have stayed close to the house, though we’ve both had Covid last November and shots in December, but not taking any chances at our age. We cancelled our reunion that was supposed to be August 8.
Doss, TXFredericksburg Standard

DOSS NEWS

Mother Nature is playing with the whole world. Some places were so badly hit with storms and high winds here in the Texas Hill Country. We have hot temperatures, a bit of a breeze, but not enough for windmills to pump water for wildlife and livestock. Everyone is hoping the rains will come soon.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Quebec News

I am seeing early signs of fall. Bees are working overtime, hummingbirds are getting fat for their migration trip, and on my walk this morning I found a baby wooly worm. I am not a big fan of winter. Having A Cow. My great grandson was telling me about making...
Vineland, NJsnjtoday.com

Spreading the News

Main Street Vineland has been spreading the news—as a lyric in a Frank Sinatra song states—and doing so in a number of ways. One of the ways is obvious—this column, and the ad right below it. Let’s explore the other ways. • We make extensive use of social media, such...
westsenecabee.com

Youth News

West Seneca Youth & Recreation is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Summer day camp will open at 7:30 a.m. and the splash pad and mushroom are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. Having a ball Victory Sports has installed a ball bin in Veterans Park at the […]
Akron, IASioux City Journal

Church News

New Horizons United Church of Christ in Akron, Iowa, is hosting “Tacos on the Run!” from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Akron Farmers’ Market. Taco plate, bar, beverage, $7. Entertainment will be provided by Dave Grosenheider, singer and guitarist. From the event, 10% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Akron Lions Club.
Kittanning, PAleadertimes.com

News to Use

4th annual Downtown Kittanning Wine Walk planned The fourth annual Downtown Kittanning Wine Walk will be held from 3-9 p.m. Aug. 14. Event will welcome back favorites and introducing some new wineries from near and far. Also offered will be local music, vendors and businesses. Cost is $25 tickets purchased online / $30 tickets at event for tickets: my.cheddarup.com/c/2021kittanningwinewalk or […]
Entertainmentcassville-democrat.com

News Briefs

Shell Knob in the Spotlight (SKITS) will be holding auditions for its upcoming play, “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon,” on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Central Crossing Senior Center in Shell Knob, located at 20801 Highway YY-15. This wildly entertaining comedic parody of the Hallmark Holiday Channel Christmas movies take place at a small inn in danger of being demolished by an evil developer in the charming community of Hopewood Falls, Vt. A snowy night brings wayward travelers, all single and tragically orphaned or widowed and alone, to the inn where all the shenanigans begin with a dozen backstories to explain and romances to resolve. This cast of colorful characters include royal- ty, a movie star, a novelist, a real estate developer, and more, who because SKITS will need 12-14 actors for this most funny holiday show. Please note it is not a prerequisite that you have previous theater experience, just a desire to entertain and to have fun. Aimee Spangenberg is the director, and people may contact her through the SKITS Facebook homepage. Additionally, if anyone would like to audition but cannot do so on Aug. 21, please contact Kim Przybyl at 417-459-3017 to arrange an alternate time. The play will be performed Nov. 12-14 at the United Methodist Church in Shell Knob.
Brookport, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Brookport News

Wish happy birthday to the following folks: Elmer “Jack” Pullen celebrates Aug. 12; Evelyn Harris and Jane Rush, Aug. 14; Rocky Edwards, Aug. 16; and Maurice Pearcy, Aug. 18. You might see Mr. Pearcy driving around town on his scooter, and he will be 92 years young. Best wishes for all of you.
Preble County, OHEaton Register Herald

Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors. We are offering three great paid opportunities for you to help the seniors in our community. We continue to get more clients for Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels) and now have a waiting list. No one should have to face a day without a meal, but sadly some of the seniors in our community do. Delivering meals is so satisfying and the seniors look forward to interacting with their drivers each day during the week. Often times our driver is the only person our clients see. This job is incredibly special and vital as we also provide wellness checks each day throughout the week while delivering meals.
Religionmagnoliagazette.com

Progress News

Church at Progress was really good this morning and we miss those that regularly attend but were unable to come today. Bro. Dan preached from 1 Kings 19 (25th) and 2 Kings 5 (1st). It was a really good message on following God, as God chose Elisha to follow and minister to Elijah. Watch this on fb.
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Tifton, GAtifton.net

News Flash

TIFTON, GEORGIA – August 5, 2021, The City of Tifton will be celebrating the groundbreaking of our new Youth Center in a special ceremony on August 12, 2021 at 10 am. The groundbreaking will be held at the site of the future youth center at 511 ... Read on... Posted...
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
Proctorville, OHHerald-Dispatch

Community news

PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits...
Lewis County, MOlewispnj.com

Maywood News

We have had some beautiful days this week that has brought a lot of nice garden produce and many folks have been sharing their abundance with others. So many spring bush flowers are blooming again like spiraea, red quince some fruit trees. It is always fun to see the surprise lilies this time of year but rarely do the spring flowers bloom twice. Maybe some of you know what that is a sign of. I missed church this morning because of an upcoming medical procedure. Thanks to Becky White for providing the music for the service at South Union .I was sorry to learn of the death of Forrest Wayne Griesbaum of California. His parents Forrest and Jean lived in Maywood and had four boys, Danny, David, Steve, and Forrest Wayne. Steve passed away a few years ago. They were neighbors of ours when we were first married and were a lot of fun. Ola Gail was the only daughter and had a lovely voice. Forrest Wayne had lived in California with a daughter close by for several years now. He was a LaGrange High School graduate. We extend sympathy to his family.
Warren, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Religion news

PRAISE ON PATIO: Simple Gifts Interfaith Choir will host a hymn sing “Praise on the Patio” 7 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard, 22 Westview Ave. The 45-voice choir will be singing classic, gospel and contemporary hymn favorites. Guest musicians will accompany on keyboard, guitar, flute and percussion. The event is free and will be outside but will move inside if there is inclement weather. Some seating is available, but guests should take a lawn chair just in case.
Horry County, SChorrycounty.org

News and Announcements

Horry County will conduct mosquito spraying starting the week of August 16, 2021. Specific areas identified for spraying will be released at a later date and will also be available on the website. Aerial spraying will be conducted 30-minutes prior to sunset and 30-minutes after sunset, weather permitting. The chemicals...
Henry County, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

NEWS NUGGET

The Grove High School Class of 1966 is planning its 55th class reunion. It will start with a tailgate social at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 prior to the Henry County High School football game that night. Breakfast is planned at Ann & Dave’s at 8 a.m. Sept. 11, then dinner...
Restaurantsaudacy.com

Parents slam café for using Peppa Pig to advertise bacon sandwich

A café in Edinburgh in Scotland is facing some heat from parents for the particular way they are advertising their bacon sandwich. On their chalkboard sign, Gordon Street Coffee used the popular cartoon character Peppa Pig to advertise their fares, along with "Ermintrude the cow," from another children's program The Magic Roundabout to seemingly advertise a sandwich that includes beef.

