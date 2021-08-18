Forkston news

We have had some beautiful days this week that has brought a lot of nice garden produce and many folks have been sharing their abundance with others. So many spring bush flowers are blooming again like spiraea, red quince some fruit trees. It is always fun to see the surprise lilies this time of year but rarely do the spring flowers bloom twice. Maybe some of you know what that is a sign of. I missed church this morning because of an upcoming medical procedure. Thanks to Becky White for providing the music for the service at South Union .I was sorry to learn of the death of Forrest Wayne Griesbaum of California. His parents Forrest and Jean lived in Maywood and had four boys, Danny, David, Steve, and Forrest Wayne. Steve passed away a few years ago. They were neighbors of ours when we were first married and were a lot of fun. Ola Gail was the only daughter and had a lovely voice. Forrest Wayne had lived in California with a daughter close by for several years now. He was a LaGrange High School graduate. We extend sympathy to his family.