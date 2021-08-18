Cancel
Funimation Announces English Dub Premiere For Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU

By John Schwarz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunimation has announced an August 19th start date for the English dubbed adaptation of Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU. The series is animated by Passione and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as assistant director, Naoki Hayashi handling series composition, Akio Watanabe designing the characters and Kawai returning as music composer. Here’s the English dub cast.

