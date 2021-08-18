Cancel
Astronomy

Keystone Observatory reopens Sep. 8

wcexaminer.com
 7 days ago

The Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory will begin its fall program on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., and will continue at those hours each Wednesday and Friday evening through Nov. 19.

www.wcexaminer.com

Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Stephanie Moua

Sightseeing sky wonders at Cherry Grove Observatory

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - If you are looking for a short road trip away from the Twin Cities, sightseeing the celestial sky from Cherry Grove Observatory is an available destination. Located in Kenyon, Minnesota, it will approximately take 1 hour or so to reach the observatory. The Cherry Grove Observatory is the first "dark sky" observatory of the Minnesota Astronomical Society.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Characterization of the background for a neutrino search with the HAWC observatory

The close location of the HAWC observatory to the largest volcano in Mexico allows to perform a search for neutrino-induced horizontal muons. The section of the volcano located at the horizon reaches values of slant depth larger than 8 km of rock, making it an excellent shield for the cosmic ray horizontal background. We report the search method and background suppression technique developed for HAWC, as well as a model that describes the remaining background produced by scattered muons. We show that by increasing the detection energy threshold we could use HAWC to search for Earth-skimming neutrinos.
AstronomyMIT Technology Review

Chinese astronomers want to build an observatory in the Tibetan Plateau

The world’s best astronomical observatories are mainly located in the Western Hemisphere, in high-altitude places like the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii, La Palma in the Canary Islands, and the Cerro Paranal summit in the Atacama Desert in Chile. But there are pristine locations with clear views of the sky in the East, too. And a team of Chinese astronomers are now making the case for building an observatory in the Tibetan Plateau—part of the larger region of Asia that’s commonly called the “roof of the world.”
New Milford, CTWestport News

Saturday: McCarthy Observatory hosting Second Saturday Stars

NEW MILFORD — Come and enjoy another night under the stars with the volunteers at McCarthy Observatory’s Second Saturday Stars free star party Aug.14 at 8:30 p.m. Weather permitting, participants might also be able to see a display from the Perseid Meteor shower. There will also be an opportunity to look closer at celestial objects through several telescopes. Masks will be required.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Spectroscopic Study of Supernova Remnants with the Infrared Space Observatory

We present far-infrared (FIR) spectroscopy of supernova remnants (SNRs) based on the archival data of the Infrared Space Observatory ($ISO$) taken with the Long Wavelength Spectrometer (LWS). Our sample includes previously unpublished profiles of line and continuum spectra for 20 SNRs in the Galaxy and Magellanic Clouds. In several SNRs including G21.5-0.9, G29.7-0.3, the Crab Nebula, and G320.4-1.2, we find evidence for broad [O I], [O III], [N II], and [C II] lines with velocity dispersions up to a few 10$^3$ km s$^{-1}$, indicating that they are associated with high-velocity SN ejecta. Our detection of Doppler-broadened atomic emission lines and a bright FIR continuum hints at the presence of newly formed dust in SN ejecta. For G320.4-1.2, we present the first estimate of an ejecta-dust mass of 0.1 - 0.2 M$_\odot$, which spatially coincides with the broad line emission, by applying a blackbody model fit with components of the SNR and background emission. Our sample includes raster maps of 63, 145 $\mu$m [O I] and 158 $\mu$m [C II] lines toward SNRs Kes 79, CTB 109, and IC 443. Based on these line intensities, we suggest interacting shock types in these SNRs. Finally, we compare our LWS spectra of our sample SNRs with the spectra of several HII regions, and discuss their FIR line intensity ratios and continuum properties. Follow-up observations with modern instruments (e.g. $JWST$ and $SOFIA$) with higher spatial and spectral resolution are encouraged for an extensive study of the SN ejecta and the SN dust.
AstronomyThe Next Web

Watch NASA’s stunning new panorama of the Martian landscape

NASA’s Perseverance rover may be hogging the headlines, but its predecessor is also capturing new insights about Mars. Since August 2012, the Curiosity buggy has been studying whether the red planet could have once supported microbial life. To mark the rover’s ninth year on Mars, NASA has created a 360-degree...
Astronomythewoodyshow.com

NASA Says Giant Asteroid Now Has A Greater Chance Of Hitting Earth

Scientists have been tracking a giant asteroid that is the size of the Empire State Building as it hurdles through space towards Earth. After reviewing new data gathered by NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, they have increased the odds that the asteroid, named Bennu, will strike the Earth in the next three hundred years.
Astronomychemistryworld.com

Mystery around life on other planets deepens as researchers find suspicious amounts of methane on Saturn’s moon

Last year, a team of scientists suggested that phosphine in Venus’s clouds could be a sign of life – a study that has now been contested by scientists proposing how volcanoes and atmospheric chemistry could have produced the compound.1 At the same time, a different study has discovered that there’s too much methane on Saturn’s moon Enceladus to come from simple geochemical processes.2 Instead, it might be produced by microbes living in hydrothermal vents deep under the moon’s icy surface.
AstronomyPopular Mechanics

A Particle Just Did Something That Changed the Nature of Reality

Scientists have observed the extraordinarily tiny oscillations of a charm meson, a type of subatomic particle that contains both a quark and an antiquark. This oscillation proves that charm meson particles can alternate between states of matter and antimatter. To measure the tiny interaction, scientists had to scale down their...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon of August 2021 rises tonight. Here's what to expect.

The August full moon rises tonight (Aug. 22), bringing skywatchers a rare seasonal "Blue Moon." The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," reaches its peak Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). For New York City observers, the full moon will rise at 8:47 p.m., after the sun sets at 7:45 p.m. local time that day. However, it will appear large in the sky throughout both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to The Farmers' Almanac.
ScienceWired UK

A hidden Arctic cave holds secrets about our past and future

IN THE WINTER of 2008, the trajectory of Gina Moseley’s career shifted over the course of a pint in a pub. A budding paleoclimatologist doing a PhD at the University of Bristol on cave environments at the time, Moseley was meeting with members of the university caving society, when she struck up a conversation with longtime cave explorer, Charlie Self.
Astronomyhoustonianonline.com

It seems that a comet that exploded near the sun at the beginning of this year has caused a scene before

Researchers believe Comet Atlas is part of a larger comet, which appeared in the night sky about 5,000 years ago. At the end of 2019, astronomers discovered an interesting comet. Comet C/2019 was Y4, also known as Atlas. Atlas’ brightness increased at an astonishing speed, making it look as if we were seeing a comet It can be seen with the naked eye (see box). Unfortunately, that hope emitted smoke. But now researchers are making up for it with an interesting discovery about Atlas.
AstronomyMySanAntonio

Watch: Solar flare eruption on the sun could be headed for Earth

As if we didn't have enough to worry about here on Earth, the sun is starting to act up. A sun spot, officially called AR2859, erupted in a magnificent blast Tuesday. The solar activity is part of a days-long event that could bring what's called "coronal mass ejection" hurling towards the planet.
Wildlifekslnewsradio.com

There’s a place on Earth where nothing lives, not even germs

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a place on earth where nothing lives, not even germs. Scientists have found life in almost every environment on Earth. From the deepest oceans to the highest mountains. But there’s a place in the mountains of Antarctica where there’s no life at all. There are no bugs, no bacteria, not even D-N-A. A place on Earth where nothing lives.
AstronomyDesign Taxi

Scientists Discover Potentially Habitable Planet In Another Solar System

Just 35 light years away from us, there lies a planetary system pretty similar to ours. So similar, in fact, that there’s another potentially habitable planet there, just like our planet Earth. Scientists used the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT) in Chile to study the planets around...
Astronomytecheblog.com

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Explores Mountain, Captures an Amazing Panoramic View of the Changing Martian Landscape

NASA’s Curiosity rover touched down on Mars in 2012, but it’s still chugging along. Recently, it climbed Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall mountain within the 96-mile-wide basin of Mars’ Gale Crater, and used its Mast Camera to capture an amazing panoramic view of the changing Martian landscape. The layers you see in the mountain could indicate how the ancient environment within Gale Crater dried up over time. Read more for a video and additional information.
Astronomyprescottenews.com

Here comes the Sun: NAU planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on the Moon

Tiny iron nanoparticles unlike any found naturally on Earth are nearly everywhere on the Moon—and scientists are trying to understand why. A new study led by Northern Arizona University doctoral candidate Christian J. Tai Udovicic, in collaboration with associate professor Christopher Edwards, both of NAU’s Department of Astronomy and Planetary Science, uncovered important clues to help understand the surprisingly active lunar surface. In an article recently published in Geophysical Research Letters, the scientists found that solar radiation could be a more important source of lunar iron nanoparticles than previously thought.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Discovery of a Recent Martian Mudslide

A geologically recent landslide on Mars appears like mudslides on Earth — but it would have required water during a time when Mars was expected to be dry. Approximately 5 million years ago, a portion of the western wall of a large and deep impact crater located in the Nilosyrtis Mensae region of Mars gave way. The Red Planet’s landscape abounds with steep canyon walls that have collapsed, so landslides must be quite common. But what makes this one particularly interesting is that it shows traits of being a mudslide.

